Man charged for stabbing in Roanoke

Larry Pezzanite mugshot.
Larry Pezzanite mugshot.(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged for a stabbing in Roanoke on May 12th, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 3rd Street and Salem Ave SW; police found a man with a minor stab wound. Police say the man was treated on the scene and wasn’t taken to a hospital.

66-year-old Larry Pezzanite III, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

A preliminary investigation indicated there was a fight between the two men before the stabbing.

