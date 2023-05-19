Man charged for stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged for a stabbing in Roanoke on May 12th, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 3rd Street and Salem Ave SW; police found a man with a minor stab wound. Police say the man was treated on the scene and wasn’t taken to a hospital.

66-year-old Larry Pezzanite III, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

A preliminary investigation indicated there was a fight between the two men before the stabbing.

