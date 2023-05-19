Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged in connection to a bank robbery in Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they were notified at 10:45 a.m. of a possible robbery at a bank in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue NE.

Police were told a man entered the business, showed a gun to an employee, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle.

Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and what direction he traveled in. The description assisted police in finding the suspected vehicle.

After a high-risk traffic stop, police arrested 65-year-old Gary Koran, of Roanoke., and charged him with Robbery. The department says additional charges might be pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.