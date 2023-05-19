Birthdays
Messages for Miracles: Author hopes to spread kindness

Children’s book focuses on babies born prematurely
Messages for Miracles
Messages for Miracles(Messages for Miracles)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Having a child in the NICU can be a frightening experience for parents.

Seeing a tiny baby hooked up to all those monitors is not something you can ever be emotionally prepared for.

Here @ Home welcomes Debra Cassell, an Elementary Special Education Teacher of 20 years, to discuss her book called “Sammie the Salmon,” and how she hopes it will spread kindness and awareness about babies born prematurely.

