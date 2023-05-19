Messages for Miracles: Author hopes to spread kindness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Having a child in the NICU can be a frightening experience for parents.

Seeing a tiny baby hooked up to all those monitors is not something you can ever be emotionally prepared for.

Here @ Home welcomes Debra Cassell, an Elementary Special Education Teacher of 20 years, to discuss her book called “Sammie the Salmon,” and how she hopes it will spread kindness and awareness about babies born prematurely.

