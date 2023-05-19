Name released of Moneta drowning victim

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died in Smith Mountain Lake Monday.

John Charles Lewis, 51 of Oregon, was found in the water in Moneta May 15, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. A medical examiner’s preliminary cause of death is drowning.

Circumstances of the incident have not been released, though the sheriff’s office said the death didn’t appear suspicious. The sheriff’s office was called late Monday morning to the 400 block of Channelview Drive, where Lewis was found unconscious in the water near a dock.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.