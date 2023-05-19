Birthdays
New Japanese-American fusion restaurant opening in Downtown Roanoke

The Laughing Bull is set to open on July 1
By Daniel Grimes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A new Japanese-American fusion restaurant is set to open in Downtown Roanoke on July 1.

The restaurant will be called The Laughing Bull and one of the main items will be a ramen burger. It’s the brainchild of two successful Roanoke based restaurateurs, Jason Wu and Brandon Stinnett. Wu owns Sticks and Spoons and Stinnett owns the Lazy Bulldog.

The two stopped by WDBJ7 on Friday to talk about the new restaurant concept and make the delicious ramen burger.

