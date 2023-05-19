New Japanese-American fusion restaurant opening in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A new Japanese-American fusion restaurant is set to open in Downtown Roanoke on July 1.

The restaurant will be called The Laughing Bull and one of the main items will be a ramen burger. It’s the brainchild of two successful Roanoke based restaurateurs, Jason Wu and Brandon Stinnett. Wu owns Sticks and Spoons and Stinnett owns the Lazy Bulldog.

The two stopped by WDBJ7 on Friday to talk about the new restaurant concept and make the delicious ramen burger.

