Pulaski County opens Experiential Center

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is celebrating the opening of its new Experiential Center.

“It was to give you the vibe that when you walk in this building, you know exactly what Pulaski County is about, you get a vibe for the people, you get a vibe for what we have out there and you know, what, all we have to offer,” Pulaski County’s Director of Tourism Peggy White said.

The center is designed for anyone in the business community to use at any time of day.

“This is where interviews are gonna take place,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “This is where pre-sales will take place, post-sale closings will take place. It really is just showcasing and showing off. Some of our best assets Pulaski County has to offer.”

The Experiential Center took over what used to be the county’s welcome center and is located off exit 98 on Interstate 81.

“It’s right here in the center of the county, our most populous and utilized interstate interchange right outside of the Town of Dublin,” Sweet said. “It’s a perfect location for the entire region, and the entire business community to utilize.”

“On Pulaski County’s website, there’s the Experiential Center,” White said. “Real estate agents, organizations are invited to go on and sign up and they can come in once approved, they can come in 24/7 we’re given our key card and it’s open for them anytime they need to use it.”

It’s a free resource for people to use.

“This is just a perfect example of creativity and vision,” Sweet said. “Thinking outside the box to fill the box, right? We want to fill the box with more people and this is creative thinking outside the box to do it.”

