Roll Over Cancer raises money for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roll Over Cancer was founded by Rob Leonard and Dr. Lowell Inhorn, a local oncologist, in 2009.

Lowell and Rob, along two others with the support of many friends and family, rode their bicycles, starting on Labor Day 2011, from San Francisco to Roanoke in 42 days to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

Since then, there has been a ride every year and, to date, over $60,000 raised.

Rob Leonard, along with Ralph Alee from the Carilion Clinic Foundation, sits down with us on Here @ Home to talk about this event and how Carilion is connected with Roll Over Cancer.

Roll Over Cancer will take place at Chaos Mountain Brewing.

This year’s event coincides with Chaos’ 9th anniversary. There will be music, food, and brew, something for everyone.

There is no entry fee for the two cycling fundraising rides, one 25-mile or one 50-mile ride.

There will be snacks, sports drinks, and water for the riders.

There are route maps, electronic maps, and routes are marked.

You need not be a rider to head out and enjoy the day at the brewery, contribute to the cause, raise awareness, or volunteer. Checks, cash, and electronic donation options to Carilion Clinic Cancer Center will be accepted.

