Understanding LASIK with Vistar Eye Center
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blurry vision impacts people at all stages in life but the causes behind the fogginess can be unique.
However, for common issues like astigmatism, nearsightedness, or farsightedness there is a possible solution.
Here @ Home chatted with Dr. Stuart Tims from Vistar Eye Center about LASIK surgery.
Dr. Tims is an ophthalmologist. He said the procedure reshapes the cornea by using a laser to help people see clearly without the need for a prescription.
Listen to the conversation to learn more about the procedure and who could make for a good candidate.
