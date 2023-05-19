Understanding LASIK with Vistar Eye Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blurry vision impacts people at all stages in life but the causes behind the fogginess can be unique.

However, for common issues like astigmatism, nearsightedness, or farsightedness there is a possible solution.

Here @ Home chatted with Dr. Stuart Tims from Vistar Eye Center about LASIK surgery.

Dr. Tims is an ophthalmologist. He said the procedure reshapes the cornea by using a laser to help people see clearly without the need for a prescription.

Listen to the conversation to learn more about the procedure and who could make for a good candidate.

