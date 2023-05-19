Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

More than a hundred people gathered to pay their respects at the annual Law Enforcement...
Roanoke Valley community gathers for annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service
The Evans House will be demolished to make way for the new Washington Park Pool.
Roanoke residents help finalize location for new Washington Park Pool
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
Mill Mountain Zoo Presents Curiosity Corner
Mill Mountain Zoo Presents Curiosity Corner