Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

WDBJ nominated for Emmy for derecho anniversary special

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for being nominated for a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”

The announcement was made Thursday, and Emmy winners will be announced in June.

Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.

Click here for the entire list of nominees.

WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B

Derecho: A Decade Later

WDBJ7

Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist

Ian Cassette, Meteorologist

Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist

Reid Campbell, Producer

Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist

Christian Johansen, Meteorologist

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A few scattered showers and storms move through Saturday afternoon.
We increase our chances of showers on Saturday
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

Wading the Waters: Lightning is a top weather-related cause of death on water
Lightning is a Top Weather-Related Cause of Death on Water in US
Police car lights,
65-year-old man killed in severe weather
Children play in a fountain to cool off during warm temperatures in downtown Portland, Ore.,...
UN agency forecasts 2-in-3 chance of briefly hitting key heat limit soon