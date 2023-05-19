WDBJ nominated for Emmy for derecho anniversary special

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for being nominated for a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”

The announcement was made Thursday, and Emmy winners will be announced in June.

Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.

Click here for the entire list of nominees.

WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B

Derecho: A Decade Later

WDBJ7

Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist

Ian Cassette, Meteorologist

Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist

Reid Campbell, Producer

Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist

Christian Johansen, Meteorologist

