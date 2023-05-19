WDBJ nominated for Emmy for derecho anniversary special
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for being nominated for a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”
The announcement was made Thursday, and Emmy winners will be announced in June.
Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.
Click here for the entire list of nominees.
WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B
Derecho: A Decade Later
WDBJ7
Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist
Ian Cassette, Meteorologist
Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist
Reid Campbell, Producer
Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist
Christian Johansen, Meteorologist
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.