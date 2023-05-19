What you need to know ahead of the Local Colors Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors Festival returns Saturday! It is a multi-cultural explosion with almost 60 different countries and nations represented.

Organizers say the event shines a spotlight on diversity and the different cultures that make up the Roanoke community.

Families can come out to enjoy a variety of foods, and performances, and learn about other cultures.

Lisa Spencer the executive director of Local Colors says although the festival is one of their signature events, they work to celebrate the area’s international diversity year-round.

There will also be a children’s area with interactive activities for kids to learn about different cultures. Plus, an international beer truck is making a comeback.

” I think it’s important to show one the diversity that’s in the area, but also to let people know who have different cultures, different cultural Heritages from around the world that their culture matters. And this is a way of telling them we see you and we are going to celebrate your culture and you know, and we invite you to share it with us,” said Lisa Spencer the executive director of Local Colors of Western VA.

The event kicks off at 11:00a with the Parade of Nations at Elmwood Park.

For more information, you can visit localcolors.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.