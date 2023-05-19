Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

What you need to know ahead of the Local Colors Festival

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors Festival returns Saturday! It is a multi-cultural explosion with almost 60 different countries and nations represented.

Organizers say the event shines a spotlight on diversity and the different cultures that make up the Roanoke community.

Families can come out to enjoy a variety of foods, and performances, and learn about other cultures.

Lisa Spencer the executive director of Local Colors says although the festival is one of their signature events, they work to celebrate the area’s international diversity year-round.

There will also be a children’s area with interactive activities for kids to learn about different cultures. Plus, an international beer truck is making a comeback.

” I think it’s important to show one the diversity that’s in the area, but also to let people know who have different cultures, different cultural Heritages from around the world that their culture matters. And this is a way of telling them we see you and we are going to celebrate your culture and you know, and we invite you to share it with us,” said Lisa Spencer the executive director of Local Colors of Western VA.

The event kicks off at 11:00a with the Parade of Nations at Elmwood Park.

For more information, you can visit localcolors.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

Local Colors Festival Returns To Roanoke This Weekend
Along with the legendary band, the Hidden Valley choir will sing "I Want to Know What Love Is"
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Hidden Valley High School choir to perform with Foreigner at the Salem Civic Center
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Pentagon leak suspect due back in court as judge weighs detention
We'll notice increasing humidity as we head into Saturday.
Friday May 19, Morning FastCast