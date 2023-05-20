Covington High School’s final senior class graduates

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - ”It’s safe to say they saved the best class for last, Go Cougars.”

Most people remember the moment they walked across the stage and received their high school diploma. That rang true at Covington High School Friday night, but with consolidation into Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, the CHS Class of 2023 are now the final seniors to graduate.

“I’m gonna miss it, I really am gonna miss it,” said graduate Dean Anderson.

“It’s really sad to come to an end,” said graduate Erica Spinks.

As they walked across the stage, they also took time to reflect on their memories at CHS.

“One of my favorite memories was the Alleghany Covington Football game. The bus of Covington students couldn’t even make it in from how many fans were there to see that game,” said Anderson.

“To be the last Miss CHS, that means so much to me and out of all the things in high school I could’ve got, this would be the thing that meant the most to me,” said graduate Kinley Willis.

“It was an honor to be named Mr. CHS and I’m very glad I was chosen,” said graduate Oscar Perez.

Though a bittersweet moment, the students were they have been through everything together.

“I’m very honored to be the last graduating class of Covington,” said Spinks.

“It’s amazing, I’m proud of everybody that’s made it here and we’re the last class of the school,” said Perez.

“I’m very proud to say that we made this last class one that everyone can remember,” said Anderson.

Though in the fall it won’t be CHS anymore, just like each and every student walking across the stage, the history will always be remembered.

Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools became Alleghany Highlands Public Schools in summer 2022. High school students will attend Alleghany High School in the fall and CHS will become the middle school for the division.

