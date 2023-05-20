One person airlifted to hospital after car crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash Friday afternoon along Route 220.

Emergency responders units were called to a reported motor vehicle crash, vehicle into the trees, and an unknown entrapment.

Initial responders arrived on scene and found a single vehicle, overturned on the driver’s side, with one person that was injured and needed to be extricated.

Crews were able to quickly gain access to the patient, stabilize the vehicle, and extricate the patient.

As the patient was being removed from the vehicle, Carilion Clinic Life-Guard 10 landed in the field adjacent to the crash.

The patient was quickly readied for air transport.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.