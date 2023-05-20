Pet Stories - Abby

Birthdays
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Abby! She is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home.

Abby is an affectionate cat with a great demeanor. She is a young and active cat who loves to explore. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be playful.

Abby is a little small, but with proper nutrition, she will flourish. She was part of a large group of cats that came to the shelter and would do well with other cats in the home.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting its annual Summer camp for kids. If you have a child interested in the animal sciences this is a great summer camp for them.

They will have hands-on activities and daily field trips to introduce them to many aspects of animal sciences. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Abby, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment. Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with your pet, don’t hesitate to call.

