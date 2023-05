ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are on scene at the 2900 block of Melrose Avenue after reports of shots fired around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say westbound traffic on Melrose Avenue can expect delays.

This is an active investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update when more information becomes available.

