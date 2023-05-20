Birthdays
UVA graduation honors Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three late University of Virginia football players were honored at the spring commencement ceremony on May 20.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were remembered by athletic director, Carla Williams, as she delivered the keynote speech.

“I got a text from D’Sean Perry’s mom, asking if I thought the University would consider allowing her to stand in D’Sean’s place for Final Exercises. I checked with the appropriate officials and found out she could... So, this opportunity is more special than you will ever know,” said Williams.

Chandler, Davis, and Perry received posthumous degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences in December 2022 after their lives were cut short in the November 13 shooting.

“To all families of a student who passed away this year: We, as a University community, hold you close in our hearts and we pray for your continued strength and healing,” Williams added.

In addition to the graduation ceremony, the UVA football team shared posts to social media of Coach Tony Elliott with the players’ jerseys.

The family of D’Sean Perry continues to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

