Alleghany High School celebrates 40th and final commencement ceremony

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany High School celebrated the 40th and final commencement ceremony for the class of 2023.

156 seniors were a part of Saturday’s last graduating class before consolidation of the schools. In the fall, Alleghany High School will merge with Covington High School.

The new high school will be called Alleghany and the mascot will be the Cougar.

Congrats to all of this year’s seniors!

