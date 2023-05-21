Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Alleghany High School celebrates 40th and final commencement ceremony

In the fall, AHS will merge with Covington High School.
In the fall, AHS will merge with Covington High School.(Alleghany Highlands Public Schools)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany High School celebrated the 40th and final commencement ceremony for the class of 2023.

156 seniors were a part of Saturday’s last graduating class before consolidation of the schools. In the fall, Alleghany High School will merge with Covington High School.

The new high school will be called Alleghany and the mascot will be the Cougar.

Congrats to all of this year’s seniors!

Covington High School’s final senior class graduates

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Gary Koran mugshot
Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
Sunday's Forecast
Rain chances end tonight, gorgeous Sunday ahead
FILE
Name released of Moneta drowning victim

Latest News

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
UVA graduation honors Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry
The final Covington High School graduating class throw their caps into the air to celebrate.
Covington High School’s final senior class graduates
Covington High School Final Graduation
Covington High School Final Graduation
High school girls learned about STEM careers.
High schoolers explore careers in STEM with hands-on workshops