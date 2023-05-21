Birthdays
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -One person is dead after a crash on a trail in Amherst County.

According to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called before 2 p.m. on Saturday to the South Pedlar ATV Trail System for an ATV crash.

According to officials, the crash site was at the furthest point on the trail system.

Centra One landed on the parkway bridge to medevac one person to the trauma center as quickly as possible.

Officials say the ATV rider didn’t survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

