Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fairfax police are investigating after discovering human remains in the Shenandoah National Park.

Police have been searching for a missing Fairfax man who was last seen at 1 pm on May 5, 2023, leaving 3147 Bradford Wood Ct in Oakton, VA.

21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos was last seen driving a 2020 Honda Civic with the license plate UHN-2612.

That car was found in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the famous Overall Run Falls Trail.

Shortly after discovering the car, officers organized a search party for Zevallos on Wednesday, May 17, which continued throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, just after noon, the search for Zevallos ended after human remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where his car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops. Police believe the remains to belong to Zevallos.

The body will now be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas to identify and determine the cause of death.

Trails in the Overall Run area closed for search operations have been reopened.

