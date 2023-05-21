Danville woman finishes master’s degree at Hollins University 26 years later

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduations continue to take place in our hometowns. On Sunday Hollins University held its 181st commencement exercises.

179 undergraduate and graduate students graduated from the all-women’s college.

Lisa Jones a graduate from the Danville area went back to finish her Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (M.A.L.S) during the pandemic.

26 years ago in 1997, Jones started but never finished her thesis.

“When Covid hit I decided to make better use of my time and finish my degree in M.A.L.S.,” said Jones. “So, here I am graduating.”

Showing us all that it’s never too late to finish what you started.

“Oh, it’s just exhilarating. I mean I just want to be an encouragement to everyone that never give up on your dream,” explained Jones. “You can always accomplish what you start out. So, just never give up, just keep trying and just keep pounding and you’ll do it.”

Lexington native and Hollins alumna Callie Virginia Smith Granade was the guest speaker during graduation. Granade was the first woman prosecutor in Alabama.

