Dry weather expected for next several days

Outdoor plans are a go to close out the weekend
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
  • Lots of sun for today
  • Quiet weather through much of the workweek
  • Seasonable highs and lows each day on the extended

SUNDAY

Today will be a great day to get outside! We start off this morning with some valley fog (dense in some spots), but as moisture dissipated thanks to high pressure working in expect lots of sun to build in.

We warm up quickly today with temperatures already in the low 70s by lunchtime.
Afternoon highs will read about the same as yesterdays in the upper 70s and low 80s, but thanks to this high pressure pushing in we will notice a drop in humidity. More comfortable conditions are on tap.

Lots of sun is expected for your Sunday.
With all of that said, don’t forget the sunscreen! The UV Index will be very high meaning that burn time is roughly 15-25 minutes.

The UV Index is considered very high for today!
Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures dropping in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s.

THIS WORK WEEK

Weather looks calm for us this upcoming week as we will have high pressure remaining close by. Highs will read near seasonable in the upper 70s and 80s most days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for the next several days.
By Thursday temperatures could drop slightly (low-mid 70s) all thanks to a weak cold front passing by. Thanks to this front, a brief shower/storm is possible, but most will remain dry. The chance for rain remains slim to none.

Lows will also be seasonable for the next several days in the 50s. Enjoy!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting...
