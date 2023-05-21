Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pet Stories: Meet Bear

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This is Bear, he is a one year old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

He is extremely friendly and is a very playful dog, but can be a bit of a handful for smaller children because of his size.

Bear is friendly and jumps a lot, but he has had limited training.

Bear is part of the Judith Goins Behavioral Assistance Program which provides funding for his training. Basically the shelter helps provide training for you and Bear.

Once he meets you and calms down he does very well.

He does need a lot of stimulation and play.

He does well with other dogs but would need another dog that can match his energy.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their annual Summer camp for kids.

If you have a child interested in the animal sciences this is a great summer camp for them.

They will have hands on activities and daily field trips to introduce them to many aspects of animal sciences.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Bear, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Roanoke musician Joey Feazell passed away unexpectedly on May 13.
Roanoke musician Joey Feazell remembered as “one of a kind”
Crash in Botetourt County... 5.19.23
One person flown to hospital after crash in Botetourt Co.

Latest News

Pet Stories: Meet Abby
Pet Stories - Abby
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is your animal afraid during a thunderstorm?
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How to mitigate leash reactivity with dogs
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How can people help pets dealing with arthritis?