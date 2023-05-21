Pet Stories: Meet Bear

This is Bear, he is a one year old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

He is extremely friendly and is a very playful dog, but can be a bit of a handful for smaller children because of his size.

Bear is friendly and jumps a lot, but he has had limited training.

Bear is part of the Judith Goins Behavioral Assistance Program which provides funding for his training. Basically the shelter helps provide training for you and Bear.

Once he meets you and calms down he does very well.

He does need a lot of stimulation and play.

He does well with other dogs but would need another dog that can match his energy.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their annual Summer camp for kids.

If you have a child interested in the animal sciences this is a great summer camp for them.

They will have hands on activities and daily field trips to introduce them to many aspects of animal sciences.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Bear, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

