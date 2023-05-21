Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

UVA Men’s Tennis wins back-to-back national championships

UVA Men's Tennis wins national title. Photo courtesy UVA.
UVA Men's Tennis wins national title. Photo courtesy UVA.(uva)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Tennis team beat Ohio State 4-0 in Orlando Sunday, May 21, to win the national championship for the second straight year.

The victory was clinched when Inaki Montes won his singles match 6-4, 6-2.

Chris Rodesch (6-4, 6-2) and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (6-2, 6-1) both won their singles matches.

The ‘Hoos began the match by beating Ohio State for the doubles point.

It is Virginia’s sixth national title in the last 11 years. UVA won the national championship in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots
Charlotte leaders confirm two deaths in SouthPark fire, identify cause
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting

Latest News

39th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament
39th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament
Macy Pate (center) poses with the trophy alongside tournament organizers after winning the...
Pate, Mawhinney win at 39th Scott Robertson Memorial
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
Hustle for the Homeless 5k
Hustle for the Homeless 5k fundraises approximately $20,000