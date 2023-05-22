Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say

Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.(New York Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two boys in New York reported missing last week were found dead in two separate rivers, according to police.

The 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys were both seen together in Harlem between May 13 and May 13.

Authorities said both of the boys were believed to be friends. Police said they connected the two missing cases to one another.

The boys’ bodies were found over two miles apart from one another.

The New York Police Department said the investigations into their deaths remain ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each of the boys, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Roanoke musician Joey Feazell passed away unexpectedly on May 13.
Roanoke musician Joey Feazell remembered as “one of a kind”
The final Covington High School graduating class throw their caps into the air to celebrate.
Covington High School’s final senior class graduates

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
SpaceX launches Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
Hollins Graduation
Hollins Graduation
Lisa Jones finishes her master's degree 26 years later.
Danville woman finishes master’s degree at Hollins University 26 years later