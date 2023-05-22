Birthdays
Alert issued for autistic man reported missing

Jacob Skeates, missing from Chesapeake
Jacob Skeates, missing from Chesapeake(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing Person With Autism Alert as part of the search for a Chesapeake man.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for Jacob Skeates, 19. Police say he is white, 5′ 9″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last reported seen May 21 at 4:05 p.m. on foot at 1059 Eden Way North, possibly wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.

