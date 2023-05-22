Alert issued for autistic man reported missing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing Person With Autism Alert as part of the search for a Chesapeake man.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for Jacob Skeates, 19. Police say he is white, 5′ 9″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last reported seen May 21 at 4:05 p.m. on foot at 1059 Eden Way North, possibly wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING PERSON WITH AUTISM ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE CHESAPEAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/6u9DatqkKx — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) May 22, 2023

