Alleghany online giving day is Tuesday

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Give Local Alleghany Highlands (GLAH) is an online giving day, an opportunity for community members to support the nonprofit organizations working to make the region stronger.

Organizations have the chance to win a portion of the $35,000 in prizes being awarded by The Alleghany Foundation and Ingevity.

Prize money will be awarded to organizations based on how much money they raise from members of the public.

It is an online 24-hour fundraising event taking place May 23 at GiveLocalAH.org.

Foundation Project Coordinator Madge Vosteen visited 7@four with more on the event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.