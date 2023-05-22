Birthdays
Alleghany online giving day is Tuesday

Courtesy: Organization website
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Give Local Alleghany Highlands (GLAH) is an online giving day, an opportunity for community members to support the nonprofit organizations working to make the region stronger.

Organizations have the chance to win a portion of the $35,000 in prizes being awarded by The Alleghany Foundation and Ingevity.

Prize money will be awarded to organizations based on how much money they raise from members of the public.

It is an online 24-hour fundraising event taking place May 23 at GiveLocalAH.org.

Foundation Project Coordinator Madge Vosteen visited 7@four with more on the event.

