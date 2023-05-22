CASA of Central Virginia in need of volunteers

CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WDBJ) - CASA of Central Virginia is in desperate need of volunteers.

Those volunteers are court-appointed special advocates for abused or neglected children in our hometowns.

The recruitment and development director for CASA of Central Virginia says 82 children are on the priority waiting list but in reality, that number is closer to more than 100 kids who need a volunteer to advocate for them.

Those children are in Lynchburg, Appomattox, Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, and Nelson counties.

“You are most importantly getting to know that child, so you are spending time with that child; we want to you to visit them twice a month. We want you to see where they lay their head at night, what their surroundings are, but in addition to that, you are truly investigating the case, you’re an independent investigator... you’re really able to go in there, get the information first hand and be able to provide that back to the judge, through a court report,” said Kelli Diaz, Recruitment and Development Director for CASA of Central Virginia.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can attend one of two information sessions in June.

“Our main goal is to advocate for these children until a safe and permanent home can be found for them and we want to get that done obviously as quickly and safely as possible. If they do not have a CASA volunteer come along beside them and give them that voice, they can do nothing to change these circumstances, but our volunteers can,” said Diaz,

