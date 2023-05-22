Demolition underway on former Lou’s Antiques in Danville to create attractive space for new business

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Demolition on the former Schewels building and most recently Lou’s Antiques in Danville began a few weeks ago.

The building is being torn down due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District.

“The building was not really worth keeping,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager. “It was not high-quality construction. The building had issues with leaks in the roof and it really wasn’t worth the investment to improve that building. We felt like the best thing to do was to demolish it and replace it with something new that would be more attractive to people coming through the community.”

Once it is demolished, it will temporarily become green space with seating for the community to enjoy and to attract potential developers.

“This will be one of those corner places that is important to this whole area, because that’s where most of the traffic comes through to visit the River District. We want to see some high quality development here, hopefully private sector, that has some neat public spaces as well that complement what’s here already,” added Larking.

The lot sits right beside the Main Street plaza, downtown businesses, and the future Riverfront Park.

After hearing feedback from the community, the city hopes to eventually bring restaurants or businesses to the space.

“We think it’s a great location. Especially when the park is open, people will be down just across the street, enjoying whatever activity happens to be going on down there. They might get thirsty, they might get hungry and they might shop. Having easy access to not only the restaurants that are here now, but any future ones, would be a huge asset,” said Larking.

They say demolition will be over by June 1 and the green space will be complete by mid-July.

