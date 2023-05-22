Domestic violence help: How to identify and/or help a friend in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home sits down with Elizabeth Barbour, a Domesic Violence Attorney with the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley to discuss domestic violence, how to identify if you’re in a domestic violent situation, and how to seek help.

Barbour knows first-hand how to talk with victims and get them help. She often advocates for the victim and offers resources.

She lists many you can find here and she offers assistance to anyone who has a friend or family member who may need help but is having a hard time reaching out.

Listen to this important conversation - and see the tips to get the help you need.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.