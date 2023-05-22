Birthdays
Family Field Trips: VIRginia International Raceway offers more beyond the track

By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VIRginia International Raceway is revved up for its events this season, but there’s more than just the track to enjoy at the resort.

VIR visited Here @ Home for this week’s Family Field Trips to talk about the excitement you can find in Pittsylvania County.

VIR Marketing Director Mike Rose explained the multi-purpose course features events with professionals, amateurs and motorcycles, as well as activities like skeet-shooting, paintball, and go-karting.

Professional driver James Clay also joined the conversation to talk about his company BimmerWorld and what makes VIR special for him behind the wheel.

The next events at VIR include the SRO GT World Challenge June 16-18 and the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge and Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix August 25-27.

Here @ Home: FFT VIR
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Here @ Home: Brain on Fire- Surviving a Rare Disease
Here @ Home: Legal Aid Domestic Violence
