Family Field Trips: VIRginia International Raceway offers more beyond the track

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VIRginia International Raceway is revved up for its events this season, but there’s more than just the track to enjoy at the resort.

VIR visited Here @ Home for this week’s Family Field Trips to talk about the excitement you can find in Pittsylvania County.

VIR Marketing Director Mike Rose explained the multi-purpose course features events with professionals, amateurs and motorcycles, as well as activities like skeet-shooting, paintball, and go-karting.

Professional driver James Clay also joined the conversation to talk about his company BimmerWorld and what makes VIR special for him behind the wheel.

The next events at VIR include the SRO GT World Challenge June 16-18 and the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge and Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix August 25-27.

