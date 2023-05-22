Birthdays
Garrett wins GOP nomination for House of Delegates

Former 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett has won the Republican nomination for a seat in the...
Former 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett has won the Republican nomination for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Former 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett has secured the Republican nomination for a seat in the House of Delegates.

Garrett was one of three candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the 56th House District, which stretches from Appomattox County to the suburbs of Richmond.

He served in the State Senate before his election to Congress in 2016. He stepped down in 2018, saying he needed to focus on his struggle with alcoholism.

Garrett has no opposition in the November election.

