Gas prices in Roanoke down slightly over the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 16.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 111.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.03 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.75 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

May 22, 2022: $4.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.57 per gallon)

May 22, 2021: $2.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.03 per gallon)

May 22, 2020: $1.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.95 per gallon)

May 22, 2019: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

May 22, 2018: $2.62 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.95 per gallon)

May 22, 2017: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.35 per gallon)

May 22, 2016: $2.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

May 22, 2015: $2.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.74 per gallon)

May 22, 2014: $3.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.65 per gallon)

May 22, 2013: $3.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.66 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.21 per gallon, down 2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.23 per gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.29 per gallon, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31 per gallon.

“In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.