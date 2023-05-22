Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Grown Here at Home: Dominion Energy, Carilion Clinic see success with solar grazing

Dominion Energy and Carilion Clinic are using solar grazing to maintain the land where they have solar arrays.
By Neesey Payne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Dominion Energy and Carilion Clinic are using solar grazing to maintain the land where they have solar arrays. In October of 2022, Dominion started with sheep on three sites and added two more in March. The sheep belong to Pittsylvania County farmer Marcus Gray, owner of Gray’s LAMBscaping.

“Sheep are the best way to manage large tracks of land at scale and meet the vegetative need that the industry has,” Gray explained.

The sheep get to chow down, they have all the water they need, and the solar panels are good for shade.

“Adding sheep to solar farms is this innovative marriage of two environmentally friendly alternatives. On one hand, we have solar farms that are a cleaner alternative to our traditional sources of energy, and on the other hand we have sheep, which are more environmentally friendly than lawn mowers and such that burn fuel,” said Tim Eberly, spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy has over 30 solar farms in Virginia, and more are being developed, which means sheep might be coming to those sites, as well.

Carilion’s solar array is located in a field adjacent to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Pulaski farmer Cecil King provides the sheep for the land. And to make the whole thing even more special, Maggie Davison, Chief Operating Officer for Secure Futures Solar said, “Carilion is located on Lamb Circle, and it just made a great tie-in for having sheep on site, during most of the spring, summer, and fall months.”

Carilion says its use of solar and sheep has helped to reduce its carbon footprint and save money.

“We’re able to start this renewable green energy fund to facilitate additional carbon reduction projects at all our other sites. This has really had a snowball effect,” said Scott Blankenship, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center senior director of facility support services.

While the sheep don’t know they’re part of a business plan to save energy, they’re perfectly content handling their end of the deal.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots
Charlotte leaders confirm two deaths in SouthPark fire, identify cause
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black History in Roanoke

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Dominion Energy, Carilion Clinic see success with solar grazing
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 22, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 22, 2023