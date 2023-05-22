Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Mt. Pleasant Library reopens after months of renovations

The library had been closed since February for renovations
The library had been closed since February for renovations(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mt. Pleasant library is back open after it closed in February for renovations.

The new library has more windows, carpeting and shelving for books. Roanoke County spent $150,000 for the renovations and maintenance repairs.

The library directors hope to add more outdoor programs and yard games in the upcoming summer months.

One of the library’s patrons explained the renovations are a nice change from the former building.

”It was definitely a little shocking, I’m not big on change, but this is a good one in my opinion,” Arabella Maneul said. “It used to be so closed off and almost a prison feeling but now, this is a place I would come in and study. It’s beautiful in here.”

While the library was closed, the fire station across the street lent out books.

Roanoke County is now getting ready to renovate the Bent Mountain library.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Highs will slightly cool down on Friday.
Few clouds are streaming in, but we are staying dry

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No agreement yet on debt ceiling, but Biden, McCarthy say they’re optimistic after meeting
Virginia General Assembly 2023
Candidates vying for nominations in General Assembly races
Juniors and seniors can begin to take classroom courses in the fall
Roanoke Catholic School’s new flight school curriculum can take students to new heights
Former 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett has won the Republican nomination for a seat in the...
Garrett wins GOP nomination for House of Delegates