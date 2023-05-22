Mt. Pleasant Library reopens after months of renovations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mt. Pleasant library is back open after it closed in February for renovations.

The new library has more windows, carpeting and shelving for books. Roanoke County spent $150,000 for the renovations and maintenance repairs.

The library directors hope to add more outdoor programs and yard games in the upcoming summer months.

One of the library’s patrons explained the renovations are a nice change from the former building.

”It was definitely a little shocking, I’m not big on change, but this is a good one in my opinion,” Arabella Maneul said. “It used to be so closed off and almost a prison feeling but now, this is a place I would come in and study. It’s beautiful in here.”

While the library was closed, the fire station across the street lent out books.

Roanoke County is now getting ready to renovate the Bent Mountain library.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.