Pate, Mawhinney win at 39th Scott Robertson Memorial

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 39th annual Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament wrapped up on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Roanoke Country Club.

In the Girls 15-18 division, Molly Davidson led after round one but fell back to the pack over the last two days. She finished the weekend at 2-under to take second place by herself.

But the story of the weekend was Winston-Salem’s Macy Pate, who went under par all three rounds. She birdied 17, one of four for Pate on the final day, on the way to a 2-under 69.

That put her at 5-under for the tournament, enough to win it by three strokes over Davidson.

A Wake Forest commit, Pate says she grew familiar with the RCC course after playing there last year, and she’s looking forward to competing for the Demon Deacons next season.

“This course, it’s challenging,” said Pate after the final round. “It can bite you when you don’t think it can. I played this tournament last year, so I had a little bit of knowledge going in. I really just tried to play smart and hit to the right side of the pin and give myself uphill putts. It means a lot. It’s been a little bit since I’ve got a bigger win like this, so it means a lot that I was able to put three solid rounds together and just play consistently.”

On the boys side, Virginia Tech commit Ashton Harper started strong with two birdies, but carded three bogeys and one double after that to finish 1-over for the tournament, tying for 7th place.

The runaway winner was Florida’s Tyler Mawhinney, who entered the day at 6-under and carded an even-par 71 in round three.

Despite a bogey on 18, he still won the tournament by five strokes at 6-under.

In the Boys 14 and under division, Zabe Shores from Pinehurst, North Carolina, won by four strokes at even par over the three days, finishing with a 72 on Sunday.

In the Girls 14 and under field, Grace Carter from Jupiter, Florida, took it by two strokes at 8-over for the weekend. Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur tied for fourth at 14-over.

