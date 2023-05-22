Plan Danville’s ‘The Big Share’ combines free entertainment with community discussions

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plan Danville is inviting the community to a block party Tuesday, May 23.

The Big Share is a free event that will include live music, food trucks and community-building activities.

Plan Danville opened its doors in February to hear feedback from residents on what will make Danville a better place to live and work. At The Big Share, they will be sharing everything they’ve learned and heard from the community with the public.

They will also be giving out free swag such as sunglasses, flashlights, bubbles and more.

“We’ve been working hard to get input from our citizens,” said Renee Burton, Division Director of Planning for the City of Danville. “Now, we want to share what we’ve heard. We want to make sure that we are validating that what we heard is exactly correct and that we can share that back to everyone in the city of Danville.”

The Big Share starts at 5 p.m. on North Union Street.

They are planning to host another big community event in July.

