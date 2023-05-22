Randolph College celebrates 115 graduates in the Class of 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College celebrated its commencement Sunday morning in Lynchburg.

The CEO of Centra, Amy Carrier, delivered the commencement address to nearly 115 graduates. Carrier encouraged all the students to forge their own paths.

The college recognized undergraduate and graduate students at Sunday’s ceremony.

Congrats to the Class of 2023!

