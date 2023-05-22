Birthdays
Randolph College celebrates 115 graduates in the Class of 2023

115 students graduated from Randolph College this weekend
115 students graduated from Randolph College this weekend(Randolph College)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College celebrated its commencement Sunday morning in Lynchburg.

The CEO of Centra, Amy Carrier, delivered the commencement address to nearly 115 graduates. Carrier encouraged all the students to forge their own paths.

The college recognized undergraduate and graduate students at Sunday’s ceremony.

Congrats to the Class of 2023!

