Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children

The fire began shortly after midnight.
The fire began shortly after midnight.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, 200 miles south of Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries.

The fire began shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots
Charlotte leaders confirm two deaths in SouthPark fire, identify cause
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black History in Roanoke

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 22, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 22, 2023
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Casa Of Central Virginia Needs Volunteers
Casa Of Central Virginia Needs Volunteers