Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Star City Rockabilly Festival is May 27

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Rockabilly Festival is May 27 in Roanoke.

The festival takes place at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 1-9 p.m., but tickets will allow all-day access to the museum from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Ticket prices include the Va. state admission tax. Museum members get in free.

Cherub Chatfield from the festival and Mendy Flynn from the museum dropped by 7@four to discuss what event-goers can expect.

The festival includes:

  • Jesse Ray Carter duo
  • Gloom Despair N Agony
  • Sean K Preston
  • Lazy Bull Dog food truck
  • Beer & Wine bar
  • Moonshine by Five Mile Mountain distillery
  • Pin-up contest sponsored by Shear Madness Salon
  • Festival sponsors: Carilion and Harley Davidson of Roanoke
  • Photo ops
  • Kids’ corner 1pm to 7pm

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Roanoke Police Department
Suspect in custody for Melrose Avenue shots fired incident
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Highs will slightly cool down on Friday.
Few clouds are streaming in, but we are staying dry

Latest News

Lou's Antiques Demolition
Lou's Antiques Demolition
The Big Share
The Big Share
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
7@four: Rockabilly VTM
7@four: Rockabilly VTM