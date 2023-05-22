Star City Rockabilly Festival is May 27
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Rockabilly Festival is May 27 in Roanoke.
The festival takes place at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 1-9 p.m., but tickets will allow all-day access to the museum from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Ticket prices include the Va. state admission tax. Museum members get in free.
Cherub Chatfield from the festival and Mendy Flynn from the museum dropped by 7@four to discuss what event-goers can expect.
The festival includes:
- Jesse Ray Carter duo
- Gloom Despair N Agony
- Sean K Preston
- Lazy Bull Dog food truck
- Beer & Wine bar
- Moonshine by Five Mile Mountain distillery
- Pin-up contest sponsored by Shear Madness Salon
- Festival sponsors: Carilion and Harley Davidson of Roanoke
- Photo ops
- Kids’ corner 1pm to 7pm
