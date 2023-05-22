ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Rockabilly Festival is May 27 in Roanoke.

The festival takes place at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 1-9 p.m., but tickets will allow all-day access to the museum from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Ticket prices include the Va. state admission tax. Museum members get in free.

Cherub Chatfield from the festival and Mendy Flynn from the museum dropped by 7@four to discuss what event-goers can expect.

The festival includes:

Jesse Ray Carter duo

Gloom Despair N Agony

Sean K Preston

Lazy Bull Dog food truck

Beer & Wine bar

Moonshine by Five Mile Mountain distillery

Pin-up contest sponsored by Shear Madness Salon

Festival sponsors: Carilion and Harley Davidson of Roanoke

Photo ops

Kids’ corner 1pm to 7pm

