VA AG Miyares sanctioned by Russian President

(Cliff Owen | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was included among 500 Americans recently sanctioned by the Russian Government, according to Miyares’s office, based on a release from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Being on Russia’s ‘Banned Americans’ list is a badge of honor,” said Attorney General Miyares. “My family’s story is a threat to Putin’s agenda. I will never stop talking about the harms of socialism and communism, and the benefits of freedom, free speech, and a free press.”

Miyares is the only statewide Virginia politician on the Russian list, according to an article in the Republican Standard.

The article continues to say the Moscow release says the 500 people who were sanctioned “were selected on the basis of their promotion of democratic ideals and “misinformation” about the Russian government and their political aims.”

