Vittles for Vets works to raise money for veterans in the New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Gearheads for a Cause raised money for veterans in the New River Valley on Sunday.

This year, the car, truck and bike show raised more than $600 that will go toward veterans living below the poverty line. The goal of Sunday’s event was to raise awareness and community support for veterans who have fallen on hard times.

If you’d like to donate to the organization, you can find more information here.

