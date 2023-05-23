Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blue Ridge Parkway opens 2023 season Memorial Day weekend

America's national parks are warming and drying up faster than the rest of the country, says a...
America's national parks are warming and drying up faster than the rest of the country, says a new study.(Education Images/Getty Images)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NC/Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers will reopen for the 2023 season on Memorial Day weekend.

The national park service is reminding visitors that the parkway has multiple road projects underway. Visitors can check the status of the roads by clicking here.

“The Parkway’s varied landscape and diverse experiences invite everyone who visits this park to enjoy something that matches their personal interests.” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “To help everyone find the Parkway experience that most excites them, requires planning ahead for a safe and memorable visit. We are also excited for the historic investments in road maintenance visitors will see this year; we are pleased that while these projects are underway, visitors will still have access to popular visitor areas- even if from a different direction than originally thought.”

A complete schedule of open facilities is available on the Parkway’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Hershberger Crash
Drivers can expect delays after Hershberger Road crash
Temperatures slightly warm up into Wednesday.
Dry weather continues; keeping an eye on the holiday weekend
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
Michael Chandler’s squad car.
U.S. Attorney’s Office seeks to forfeit homes connected to murder of police officer

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Radio Television News Directors Association-Murrow Awards 2023
WDBJ reporter, editor win regional Murrow Award for Black History Month podcast
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
Turtles coming out of hibernation in Virginia