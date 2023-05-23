Blue Ridge Parkway opens 2023 season Memorial Day weekend

NC/Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers will reopen for the 2023 season on Memorial Day weekend.

The national park service is reminding visitors that the parkway has multiple road projects underway. Visitors can check the status of the roads by clicking here.

“The Parkway’s varied landscape and diverse experiences invite everyone who visits this park to enjoy something that matches their personal interests.” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “To help everyone find the Parkway experience that most excites them, requires planning ahead for a safe and memorable visit. We are also excited for the historic investments in road maintenance visitors will see this year; we are pleased that while these projects are underway, visitors will still have access to popular visitor areas- even if from a different direction than originally thought.”

A complete schedule of open facilities is available on the Parkway’s website .

