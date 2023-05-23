Domestic violence help: Why protective orders are important

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We continue our series on domestic violence with Elizabeth Barbour, Esquire and Domestic Violence Attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Today, she discusses protective orders and how to obtain one.

The Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley is the only legal services agency providing legal help to financially eligible victims of domestic violence in our regional service area—including the Roanoke metropolitan district, Craig, Bedford and Franklin counties—an area about the size of Delaware. This legal help comes in the form of in-court representation in hearings for protective orders and subsequent custody of the children involved in these cases.

Arguably without Legal Aid’s assistance, these victims could not address the court adequately to obtain protective orders and might not obtain the protection they need from their abusers.

To obtain a Family Abuse Protective Order it is necessary to present facts and evidence to the court which respond to the statute—and that is what lawyers do, and lay persons struggle with. Legal Aid helps you and your neighbors.

Listen in to this important conversation and learn more about how the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley can help you and/or your family members.

