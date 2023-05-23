Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Domestic violence help: Why protective orders are important

Why they’re important, how to obtain them, and how they work
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We continue our series on domestic violence with Elizabeth Barbour, Esquire and Domestic Violence Attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Today, she discusses protective orders and how to obtain one.

The Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley is the only legal services agency providing legal help to financially eligible victims of domestic violence in our regional service area—including the Roanoke metropolitan district, Craig, Bedford and Franklin counties—an area about the size of Delaware. This legal help comes in the form of in-court representation in hearings for protective orders and subsequent custody of the children involved in these cases.

Arguably without Legal Aid’s assistance, these victims could not address the court adequately to obtain protective orders and might not obtain the protection they need from their abusers.

To obtain a Family Abuse Protective Order it is necessary to present facts and evidence to the court which respond to the statute—and that is what lawyers do, and lay persons struggle with. Legal Aid helps you and your neighbors.

Listen in to this important conversation and learn more about how the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley can help you and/or your family members.

Domestic violence help: How to identify and/or help a friend in need

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Hershberger Crash
Drivers can expect delays after Hershberger Road crash
Temperatures slightly warm up into Wednesday.
Tracking low-end rain chances through the workweek
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
Michael Chandler’s squad car.
U.S. Attorney’s Office seeks to forfeit homes connected to murder of police officer

Latest News

Virginia Tech Researches Impacts of Chronic Wasting Disease
Virginia Tech Researches Impacts of Chronic Wasting Disease
Domestic Violence Help: Why Protective Orders Are Important
Domestic Violence Help: Why Protective Orders Are Important
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
Gardening Toolbelt
Protect yourself from backache, muscle strain and injury when gardening
Virginia Tech researches impacts of Chronic Wasting Disease