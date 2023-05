ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli is headed to Roanoke.

The owners of the Daleville location in Botetourt County plan for location number two to be open sometime in fall 2023, complete with a drive-thru.

The store will be at 3239 Brandon Ave SW, in the former Ralph Via Hardware Store location.

