North Cross School student-athletes commit to colleges

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - North Cross School recognized its student-athletes Tuesday afternoon, as eight seniors signed to play sports at the college level.

The group includes members of the basketball, football, soccer, track and tennis teams.

Family and friends joined them at the school to celebrate their success.

Tracy Schaefer is with North Cross Athletics.

“We’ve had a lot of great student athletes come through North Cross, but to have eight committing all on the same day, and to have 12 total out of a class of 60, is just truly extraordinary,” Schaefer told WDBJ7. “This class is awesome. They get it done in the classroom and out on the athletic field.”

The group of eight included students who have grown up in western Virginia, and others who came to North Cross from Germany, Spain and Zimbabwe.

