Pulaski County High School creates sensory trail

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County High School has a new trail open to the public.

“It’s basically trying to include everyone in nature and that way, they can have the experiences of everybody else like touching the soil, hearing the birds, smelling flowers, trying like vegetables for the first time, stuff like that,” PCHS senior Morgan Lindsey said.

The trail was designed and built by students at Pulaski County High School. The goal is to create a space for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

“Something I really like is the trail is, it’s very much touch-based,” PCHS senior Sawyer Judy said. “You can touch practically everything here. It’s great for sensory stuff like that.”

The trail incorporates all inclusive materials to allow people with disabilities have a place to explore the outdoors.

Tuesday, the trail was officially opened with a ribbon cutting.

“I think it’s just a great place to come and enjoy the different scenery and the plants and learn more about the different types of plants that have been planted, and it’s just a peaceful place to be and enjoy,” Virginia FFA and PCHS alum Gabriella Martin said.

The sensory trail will be used as a community garden space, as well as a space for students to explore, including field trips from other schools.

“There’s not many places where people with disabilities can get out and come and enjoy nature, and this is especially important to me, because my own father has a disability,” Judy said. “He has a mobility impairment, so I think it’s really important that people with mobility impairments and disabilities are able to come out here and enjoy nature.”

“I’m excited for this and I can’t wait when I’m older to come back and look back and see what I did to help make this trail what it is,” Lindsey said.

You can visit the trail at the high school any time.

