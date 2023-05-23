Roanoke Parks and Rec to host variety of activities in Washington Park this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Washington Park Pool is gone for the 2023 summer but Roanoke City’s Department of Parks and Recreation is dedicated to still bringing fun to families in the area.

“Monday through Thursday, we have programming from two to five. And that’s going to be a variety of inflatables, and obstacle courses, bounce houses, a giant waterslide. So that’s provided by D and G’s Wonderland. So again, every Monday through Thursday for that. And then every Friday, we’re going to have our recreation staff come out and provide a variety of programs. So it’ll be different every week, things could include: biking, arts and crafts, sports and games, kind of a mixed bag of recreation programming, and that’s going to be from nine to 11 every Friday,” said Molly Hagan, marketing coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

These offerings are all free and will not have age restrictions. Though there will be plenty of fun involved, it will also be about connecting with the kids and providing some quality education.

“Our hands on after school and summer camp staff are incredibly dedicated. The kids love them, they get to know them, they grow up with these people. And it’s really important to have opportunities for them, but also really engaging opportunities, not just daycare. We want to make sure the kids are learning, they’re active, they’re having a good time, and they’re getting some new experiences.”

Roanoke Parks and Rec will be offering the free weekly fun starting June 26 and running through August 18. For more information, you can find their website here and Facebook here.

Parks and Rec has finalized the location for the new pool in the park and the hope is that it will be operational for the 2024 season, but nothing is set in stone and will depend on how the design and construction process goes in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.