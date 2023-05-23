Birthdays
Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

