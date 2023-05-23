Birthdays
Turtles coming out of hibernation in Virginia

(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)((Source: MDC))
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - It’s turtle season in Virginia.

Turtles tend to come out of hibernation around this time of year.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia asks drivers to be mindful of turtles in the road, and to be safe if you’re trying to help them cross the street.

“If you take a turtle and put it in the direction that came from, even if it’s just a couple of feet away, chances are it’ll try to cross the road in the same direction. So again, the bottom line, if you see a turtle crossing the road, you can pull over making sure it’s safe yourself and move that turtle in the direction that was going,” Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center said.

Wildlife Center staff recommends contacting them if you find a turtle with a broken shell.

