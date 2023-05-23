Birthdays
Virginia Tech expert talks backyard beekeeping

Courtesy: Virginia Tech's Clark DeHart
Courtesy: Virginia Tech's Clark DeHart(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apiculturist for the Virginia Cooperative Extension says there’s more interest in backyard beekeeping these days.

James Wilson says yards with lots of sunlight are great for keeping bees. He says a colony of bees can help pollinate plants and provide owners with some honey.

Wilson says anyone interested in beekeeping can join bee interest groups around the region.

“Now it’s more people getting involved. but there’s an education component in there, so I think as more people find free time or more people find more of a tie to their food, then they’re more interested in pollination and more interested in bees and honeybees specifically,” Wilson said.

To get a hive started, Wilson says you can expect to pay around $500.

